East Windsor elementary school teachers named New Jersey Exemplary Educators

Two East Windsor Regional School District elementary school teachers have been named as New Jersey Exemplary Educators for 2022 by the New Jersey Department of Education.

Taylor Trost, who teaches at the Grace N. Rogers Elementary School, and Valerie Barbarise, who teaches at the Ethel McKnight Elementary School, were among a select group of 181 teachers statewide to earn the honor, school district officials said.

The Exemplary Educators program identifies teachers who are valued by their school and community, and who have exhibited strong knowledge and skills, an inspiring presence and a clear vision for quality teaching and learning, officials said.

Barbarise and Trost each have worked in the East Windsor Regional School District for seven years. Barbarise has taught first and fifth grades, and Trost has taught second through fourth grades.

The two teachers said they were honored to be recognized by the New Jersey Department of Education.

Barbarise said teaching is not a job that can be done alone.

“Teachers need other teachers for collaboration and support. I am grateful for all of the wonderful educators I have been able to work with,” she said.

Trost agreed, and said that “as teachers, we just hope that the work we do is making a positive impact. I learn so much from my peers, students and school leaders every day.”

Superintendent of Schools Mark Daniels said he was honored that the New Jersey Department of Education recognized the “exceptional educational talent that Mrs. Barbarise and Mrs. Trost exemplify as ‘exemplary educators’ within our schools.”

“They truly serve as models of professionalism who consistently engage, inspire and are committed to addressing the needs of their students,” Daniels said.

The principals of their respective schools also praised Barbarise and Trost.

“Mrs. Barbarise’s passion for teaching and love for her students is evident each time you walk into her classroom. She is always willing to share her expertise,” said Nicole Foulks, the principal of the Ethel McKnight Elementary School.

Lori Emerson, the principal of the Grace N. Rogers Elementary School, said Trost is “one of the most dedicated teachers” that she had worked with. ”

The ability that Trost has to deliver instruction that inspires, engages and excites her students to learn is impressive,” she said.