News Transcript News Briefs, Nov. 30

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On Nov. 10 at 7 a.m., two Manalapan residents reported that unknown individuals smashed the windows of two vehicles that were parked at the Gordons Center shopping center, 285 Gordons Corner Road, and removed purses from the vehicles. The total value of the stolen property is estimated at $4,000. Patrolman Jeffrey Emslie handled the report.

On Nov. 12 at 7:29 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unlocked vehicle was entered and a set of keys was removed while the vehicle was parked at Wawa, 146 Woodward Road. Patrolman Everett McNulty handled the report.

On Nov. 14 at 8 a.m., an employee at a construction site on Route 33 reported that six electrical rolls were stolen from the property sometime between 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 8 a.m. Nov. 14. The estimated value of the stolen property was reported to be $2,070. Patrolman Michael DeCristofaro handled the report.

JAR of Hope, which raises funds to assist individuals who have Duchenne muscular dystrophy, will host a “Kickboxing Marathon” at 9 a.m. Dec. 3 at CKO Kickboxing, 536 Park Ave., Freehold Borough. There will be 26 three-minute rounds and one minute between each round.

According to a press release, more than 35 people have already signed up, each pledging to raise at least $100, and they have already raised close to $40,000 to research a cure for children who have Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is a rare and fatal childhood disease.

Jim Raffone of Manalapan is the founder/CEO of JAR of Hope. Mike Sclafani, the owner of CKO Kickboxing Freehold, is a member of the JAR of Hope board.

“I was approached by one of our instructors, Jeff Trashane, with an idea to help raise funds for JAR of Hope,” Sclafani said. “He proposed a ‘Kickboxing Marathon’ and Jim Raffone agreed it was certainly an innovative idea.”

Jim and Karen Raffone formed JAR of Hope (https://www.jarofhope.org/) in 2013 after their 4-year-old son, James, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. He is now 13 and has lost the ability to walk, according to the press release.

“Right now, Duchenne is a ticking time bomb for these kids and it’s a challenge raising funds to cure a disease most people have never heard of. But to us, that’s all the more reason to keep trying,” Raffone said.

The Glee Club from the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., will make a rare New Jersey appearance on March 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Freehold, 118 W. Main St., Freehold Borough.

“We are honored to have been selected once again to have the West Point Glee Club return to our church for their spring concert,” said Dr. Robert M. DiSogra, chairman of the Concert Committee at the 152-year-old church.

This will be the Glee Club’s third appearance at the church. The concert is free to the community. Early arrival is recommended. There are 500 seats in the church, according to a press release.

“We love coming to this church not only because of the wonderful outpouring of support we have had during our last two visits, but also because the acoustics are phenomenal,” said Constance Chase, music director for the Glee Club.

The Cadet Glee Club has its roots firmly embedded in the time-honored traditions of the United States Corps of Cadets. Secular singing has been in evidence at West Point since the academy’s founding in 1802.

Organized in 1903, the Cadet Glee Club is now a 45-voice mixed chorus whose members serve as musical ambassadors for West Point and rank among the nation’s most prestigious college choirs, according to the press release.

The Glee Club is in frequent demand for televised and live appearances nationally and

internationally. The singers are regular performers at the annual Army-Navy football game.

Upon graduation from the academy, cadets are commissioned as second lieutenants and begin their service to the nation as officers in the U.S. Army, according to the press release.

CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township, has received approval from the New Jersey Department of Health to perform emergency angioplasty, also known as emergency PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention).

The hospital’s interventional cardiologists have already begun using the life-saving emergency procedure for heart attack victims, according to a press release.

Emergency angioplasty allows physicians to preserve heart muscle by quickly restoring normal blood flow with a minimally invasive procedure. In this procedure, a thin, flexible catheter is inserted through the wrist or groin and threaded through the arteries of the heart. A balloon is inflated to open the blocked arteries of the heart and in the majority of cases, stents are inserted, according to the press release.

The lifesaving treatment is available 24 hours a day.

“This is a major milestone for CentraState, but more importantly a tremendous benefit for the community we serve,” said Tom Scott, president and CEO of CentraState Healthcare System. “Our team has been working diligently to achieve this designation so patients who need this higher level of cardiac care can get it right here, potentially saving lives.”