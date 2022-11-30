Police seek public’s assistance in hit and run at New Jersey Transit Park and Ride in Old Bridge; appears victim was dragged approximately 100 feet

OLD BRIDGE – Law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation of a hit and run that occurred at the New Jersey Transit Park and Ride that injured a female pedestrian, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Acting Police Chief Donald F. Fritz, Jr.

Old Bridge police responded to the Meleta Way Overpass following the report of a hit and run at approximately 7:49 p.m. Nov. 28, according to a press release through the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Upon their arrival, authorities located the victim, who was struck while crossing the street at the New Jersey Transit Park and Ride. It appears the victim was dragged approximately 100 feet before the vehicle fled the scene, according to the press release.

Authorities transported the victim to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where she is being treated for her injuries, according to the press release.

At present, authorities believe a black, four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck was involved in the crash. The pickup truck was last seen driving past the Powerhouse gym located at 1091 Route 9 in Parlin, according to the press release.

Authorities are seeking the assistance of any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the crash.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Steven Connolly of the Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-5600 Ext. 3821 or Detective James Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4011.