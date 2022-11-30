Turkeys weighing in over 14K pounds were distributed in Replenish’s annual turkey distribution

EAST BRUNSWICK – Middlesex County’s food distribution organization, Replenish Nourishing Neighbors, formerly the Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Distribution Services, or MCFOODS, hosted a series of events and food drives throughout the month of November designed to raise awareness of food insecurity and collect non-perishable foods and supplies.

The month-long campaign culminated with Replenish’s annual turkey distribution on Nov. 18. Some 1,445 turkeys were distributed to 45 Replenish partner agencies at 16,193 pounds. Of the 1,445 turkeys, 1,280 were purchased by FMC at a value of about $40,156.47 weighing in at 14,393 pounds and 165 were donated at approximately 1,800 pounds, according to Middlesex County.

This year, the Rutgers University Men’s Golf Team volunteered to help with the turkey distribution. Volunteers helped the Replenish team load turkeys into vehicles.

In addition to the turkeys, each pantry also received a centerpiece of nonperishable holiday items from the East Brunswick Mayor’s (Brad Cohen) Charity Gala event. Centerpieces were donated by Stop & Shop.

To continue to help keep their shelves stocked, Replenish accepts donations of nonperishable foods and basic supplies year-round. Individuals can drop items off between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Replenish Distribution Center located at 28 Kennedy Blvd., Suite 850 in East Brunswick.

For more information call 732-729-0880. Additionally, monetary donations are also always accepted in the form of a check payable to “Feeding Middlesex County.” Checks may be mailed to P.O. Box 781, Edison, NJ 08818, or donations can be made online via the Feeding Middlesex County website at www.feedingmiddlesexcounty.org.