Veteran police officer becomes captain, director of Montgomery Police Department

The longest serving officer for the Montgomery Police Department now leads the department.

Silvio Bet was sworn as police captain and director of the department on Nov. 10. He now leads the 35-person department and is responsible for promoting the public safety, education and collaborative policing for the department, according to a press release through Montgomery Township.

“This was a very difficult decision for the Township Committee to make as we had two very fine officers to consider for the role and after careful consideration of our community needs, I am confident Captain Bet is the right choice to lead our officers as they continue to protect and serve Montgomery,” said Mayor Devra Keenan.

Bet’s appointment comes after the Montgomery Township Committee received community input and reviewed programs and services provided by the department, according to the press release.

He has been a member of the department for 29 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1991 and graduated from the Somerset County Police Academy in 1993.

Bet lived in Montgomery for 11 years before moving to Hunterdon County with his wife and three children.

“My mission is to stand out as a true leader to this organization and to our community by the equality of my actions and the integrity of my intent,” Bet said. “I am looking forward to working together with the rest of the command staff, administration and township committee in promoting public safety, education, and to build and expand upon collaborative partnerships with our community.”

Under Bet’s leadership, the department will continue its efforts preventing theft – especially with the increase in car thefts and home break-ins communities are experiencing across New Jersey – and providing information to residents on best ways to deter criminal activity, according to the press release.

In conjunction with the township’s Health Department and Municipal Alliance, Bet will also support mental health programming that aims to further reduce substance abuse in the community.