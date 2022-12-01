Three individuals arrested following carjacking at Englishtown pharmacy

ENGLISHTOWN — Three individuals were arrested by officers from Englishtown and Manalapan after they allegedly carjacked a woman on the morning of Nov. 30.

In a press release, Englishtown Police Chief Peter Cooke said that at 9 a.m., a female resident of Manalapan was in her vehicle, a 2015 Mazda3, and parked at Walgreens, 2 Gordons Corner Road, Englishtown, when she was approached by three individuals who forced her from her vehicle.

The three individuals took the vehicle from the woman and began driving on Gordons Corner Road toward Route 9.

Cooke said the woman whose vehicle was taken immediately called 911 and was initially assisted by a Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office telecommunicator.

The telecommunicator dispatched Englishtown Patrolman Cynthia Buckel to the carjacking incident and notified surrounding agencies of the carjacking that had just occurred at the pharmacy in Englishtown.

Cooke said that unbeknownst to the alleged assailants at the time, the woman was in the Walgreens parking lot waiting on assistance from AAA to change a flat tire that had just occurred to her vehicle.

After fleeing with the woman’s vehicle on Gordons Corner Road and entering Manalapan, the alleged assailants realized the vehicle was disabled and pulled into the parking lot at Congregation Sons of Israel, 33 Gordons Corner Road.

Cooke said it was not long before police units from the Manalapan Police Department came upon the vehicle and all three individuals were detained. Buckel arrived at the synagogue shortly thereafter and placed all three individuals under arrest.

The individuals did not have any identification on them and provided little information to Buckel or to Englishtown Detective Cpl. Alexander Dinicola, who conducted interviews with them, according to the police chief.

Cooke identified the woman’s alleged assailants as two black men ages 20 and 18, and one black transgender female age 19. He said the individuals claimed to be from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Cooke said the Englishtown Police Department’s investigation initially indicated the three individuals may have been involved in other criminal activity in the area prior to their alleged carjacking of the woman in Englishtown.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim and who lives in Englishtown is asked to call the Englishtown Police Department at 732-446-7000.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim and who lives in Manalapan is asked to call the Manalapan Police Department at 732-446-4300.

Cooke said the police department’s investigation is continuing and charges are pending. He said no weapon was used or shown at the time of the carjacking. When the individuals forced open the door of the woman’s vehicle, the woman fled on foot. He said she was not physically harmed during the incident.

Cooke extended his department’s gratitude for the assistance provided by the telecommunicators at the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office and by the officers of the Manalapan Police Department.