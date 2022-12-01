HomeSuburbanMiddlesex County Prosecutor: Suspect fatally runs over Middletown man with vehicle 'multiple...

Middlesex County Prosecutor: Suspect fatally runs over Middletown man with vehicle 'multiple times' in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a fatal altercation that resulted in the death of a Middletown man in a parking lot on Perrine Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.

Police received a 911 call reporting the altercation at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Nov. 29, according to a press release through the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect was seen getting into his vehicle and allegedly running over the victim “multiple times” before fleeing the scene. Jason Freeman, 36, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the press release.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Michael Cronin of the Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-5600 or Detective Christopher Pennisi of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4060.

