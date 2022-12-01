South Brunswick Democratic incumbents secure mayoral and council seats in general election

Following successful re-election bids, South Brunswick Mayor Charles Carley and Councilman Ken Bierman are set to be sworn into their new terms in January.

The two Democratic incumbents defeated their Republican challengers, Michael Havardansky in the mayor’s race and John J. Anthony in the race for a seat on Township Council during the general election on Nov. 8.

In the mayoral race for one, four-year term, Carley received 9,106 votes and Havardansky earned 4,143 votes.

Carley has been a Township Council member since 2005 and currently serves as the township’s mayor.

“After 15 years of service, I am happy that my neighbors have approved of our efforts. My Town Council colleagues, and I will keep working hard for our town, our neighbors,” he said. “We owe everyone our best efforts and everyone on the Town Council, we will always do our best for South Brunswick.”

For the Township Council race for one, four-year term, Bierman received 8,824 votes and Anthony secured 4,306.

Bierman was first elected to the Township Council in 2017 and currently serves on the South Brunswick Planning Board. He also had previously served on the South Brunswick Zoning Board.

Bierman did not respond to requests for comment by press time.