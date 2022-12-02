East Brunswick police charge three Elizabeth men for alleged shoplifting at Loehmann’s Shopping Plaza

EAST BRUNSWICK. – Police were able to apprehend three Elizabeth men after short foot pursuits for allegedly shoplifting at the Ultra Beauty in the Loehmann’s Shopping Plaza, according to the East Brunswick Police Department.

Police responded to the shopping plaza on Route 18 on a report of a “shoplifting in progress” at approximately 1:17 p.m. on Nov. 30, accord to police.

It was reported that two suspects were wearing all black with ski masks and entered a white SUV waiting in the parking lot and fled the scene, police said.

The suspect vehicle was eventually located on Eggers Street, where officers initiated a motor vehicle stop. Two passengers exited the vehicle and fled on foot, resulting in a foot pursuit, before they were both taken into custody, police said.

While the two suspects were being taken into custody, a third suspect fled in the vehicle and was pursued by officers into the Loehmann’s Shopping Plaza, where the driver exited the moving vehicle and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, police said.

The first suspect, a 37-year-old man, was processed and charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and hindering apprehension. He was also found to be wanted out of Elizabeth for aggravated assault with a weapon, police said.

The second suspect, a 30-year-old male, was processed and charged with shoplifting and

resisting arrest, police said.

The third suspect, a 37-year-old male, was processed and charged with shoplifting, eluding, obstructing administration of law, and resisting arrest, police said.

All three suspects were subsequently transported to Middlesex County Adult Correctional

Center in North Brunswick.