East Windsor Police blotter

A 65-year-old Englishtown man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer observed his car weaving on Route 133 at 1:06 a.m. Nov. 27. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 47-year-old East Windsor Township woman was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer saw her car weaving on Route 133 at 12:57 a.m. Nov. 27. She allegedly showed signs of impairment after failing field sobriety tests. She was processed and released.

A 35-year-old East Windsor Township man whose car left the road and struck a parked car on Avon Drive was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving at 3:49 p.m. Nov. 26. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 30-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle at 11:21 p.m. Nov. 24. A police officer saw the man’s car weaving on Milford Road. He allegedly showed signs of impairment after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 25-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer saw his car weaving on Abbington Drive at 2:06 a.m. Nov. 24. The man allegedly showed signs of impairment after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.