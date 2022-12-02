Hillsborough Police Blotter

HomeHillsborough BeaconHillsborough Police Blotter

KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
By KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor

A 53-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Dukes Parkway East and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) on Nov. 27. She was processed and released.

A 43-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Amwell Road and charged with DWI on Nov. 26. He was processed and released.

A woman was involved in a single car crash on Route 206 and charged with DWI on Nov 25. She was processed and released.

A 53-year-old Hillsborough woman was stopped on Route 206 and charged with DWI on Nov. 24. She was processed and released.

A 45-year-old Maplewood woman was stopped on Route 206 and charged with DWI on Nov. 22. She was processed and released.

A 58-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Route 206 and charged with DWI on Nov. 19. He was processed and released.

A 41-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Route 206 and charged with DWI on Nov. 11. He was processed and released.

A 32-year-old Edison man was stopped on Hockenbury Road and charged with DWI on Nov. 6. He was processed and released.

A 33-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y. man was stopped on Route 206 and charged with driving while intoxicated on Nov. 3. He was processed and released.

