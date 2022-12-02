Hopewell Township Police blotter

A Woolsey Court resident reported that the bank contacted them about a fraudulent charge of $1,800 from their bank account Nov. 21. The incident of fraud was reported Nov. 25.

A 35-year-old Hopewell Borough man was charged with making terroristic threats and theft after police responded to a Princeton Avenue residence for a disorderly person complaint Nov. 20. The investigation revealed that the man allegedly made threatening statements toward the victim and stole two cell phones. He was processed and released.

Five Trenton residents, ages 21, 32, 33, 37 and 38, were charged with forgery and receiving stolen property Nov. 20 following a months-long investigation into a fraud complaint on Aunt Molly Road that occurred in August. The initial report indicated that multiple checks were allegeldy issued from the business’ bank account without approval.

A vandal damaged a fence at an Elm Ridge Road residence. The damage was estimated at less than $1,000 in the incident, which was reported Nov. 19.

Someone tried to use a Fanning Way resident’s personal information to open a bank account. The victim reported being contacted by the bank in reference to the fraudulent attempt to open an account. The incident was reported Nov. 19.

A 29-year-old Hopewell Borough man was arrested on outstanding warrants from multiple towns after he was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on Princeton Avenue Nov. 16. He was taken to the Mercer County Correction Center in default of bail.

A victim told police that an unknown person had tried to open a bank account with the victim’s personal information. The incident of identity theft was reported Nov. 15.

A victim reported that someone filed a fraudulent unemployment claim in their name. The identity theft incident was reported Nov. 14.