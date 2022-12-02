Metuchen police charge two Jersey City men in alleged attempts to steal ATVs Thanksgiving night

METUCHEN – Police were able to apprehend two 22-year-old Jersey City men after a short foot chase for allegedly attempting to steal all-terrain vehicles, or ATVS, from a local business Thanksgiving night, according to the Metuchen Police Department.

One other man has not yet been identified and is still at large, police said.

Patrol was notified by a 911 call that unknown individuals were attempting to steal ATVs from the Action Yamaha on Essex Avenue on Nov. 24. When patrol arrived, two individuals fled the scene, and a foot pursuit was initiated, according to police.

One man was taken into custody on the adjacent train tracks. A short time later, patrol was able to locate a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with fictitious California plates on it, police said.

Investigation on scene led to the charges against the driver of the van who was found to be involved with the alleged attempted theft, police said.

The driver was charged with conspiracy to commit theft, burglary and criminal mischief in addition to motor vehicle violations. The other man was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, criminal attempt of theft and criminal mischief. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant, according to police.