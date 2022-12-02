HomePrinceton PacketPrinceton Police blotter

Princeton Police blotter

By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Someone stole several Amazon packages from in front of a Witherspoon Street resident’s apartment Nov. 26. The packages were valued at a combined $191.97.

A 35-year-old Perth Amboy man was charged on an outstanding warrant from Woodbridge Township following a motor vehicle stop on Paul Robeson Place Nov. 26. He was processed and released after posting $1,000 bail.

A North Harrison Street home was burglarized between 8 a.m. and 11:55 p.m. Nov. 23. The burglar gained entry to the house through an unlocked window and ransacked several rooms.

A thief stole a package containing a Mackage Nina winter hat valued at $240 that had been delivered to the victim’s apartment at the Avalon Princeton rental apartment complex on Witherspoon Street Nov. 22.

