News Transcript Datebook, Dec. 7

• All community members are invited to visit the Village Inn, 2 Water St., Englishtown, for photos with Santa on Dec. 10 (for everyone) from 1-4 p.m. and on Dec. 11 (for pets) from 1-4 p.m. Family and pet photos will be taken. No reservations required. Cost of $15 per photo includes a photo card holder or a snowflake ornament. Free cider and cookies will be served while they last. Baked goods will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Village Inn, a national historical site, to cover repairs and maintenance. Details: thevillageinn.org

• The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education will host the following meetings which are open to the public: Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m., regular action meeting, Wemrock Brook School, 118 Millhurst Road, Manalapan.

• The Glee Club from the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 18 at the First Presbyterian Church of Freehold, 118 W. Main St., Freehold Borough. This will be the Glee Club’s third appearance at the church. The concert is free to the community. Early arrival is recommended. There are 500 seats in the church.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Creative Arts Center Exhibit and Sale on Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft. Celebrate the original artwork of the center’s students and instructors during this exhibit and sale. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host 19th Century Christmas Ballads on Dec. 10 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Enjoy 19th century Christmas ballads played on the piano. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Casual Birder on Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.

at Thompson Park, Lincroft, meet by Marlu Lake. Join a park system naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Wondrous Winter Walks on Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Big Brook Park, Marlboro, meet in the lower pond lot. Join a park system naturalist and explore a park in the wintertime. Sturdy footwear recommended as trails may have inclines or tree roots to step over. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Sounds of Christmas on Dec. 11 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Celebrate the holidays by enjoying wistful music as Larry Moser and Mary Nagin play Christmas carols on the hammered dulcimer and fiddle. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following blood drives which are open to the public: Dec. 30, Freehold Raceway Mall, Route 9, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information about how to organize a blood drive, call toll free, 1-800-933-2566, or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Holiday Made in Monmouth event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Robert J. Collins Arena on the campus of Brookdale Community College, Route 520, Lincroft.

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life. Volunteers dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits; play cards; sewing, knitting or craft projects; music enrichment; pet therapy; and office or administrative assistance. Dove Hospice Services is also seeking veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families. Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. Details: Michelle Rutigliano, 732-405-3035.

• Women of Color discussion group is an online meeting held once a month (third Tuesday at 5:30 pm) to discuss issues, coping strategies and resources relevant to women of color. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. Upcoming meeting dates are Dec. 20. Email kreynolds@mhanj.org to receive a link.

• “A Gathering of Womyn of Color” is an online group that meets once a month for all LGBTQ womyn of color in the Black, Indigenous, People of Color community. The group is an open discussion of multiple topics. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, the agency’s PEWS program and the Emotional Support for Families of Color Initiative. To receive a link, email kreynolds@mhanj.org

• Samaritan Center operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Morganville, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center.

