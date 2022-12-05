Harriet Isadora Kahan Feuer Pfeffer, 82, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Harriet was born in 1939 to Arthur and Frances Kahan (née Gruchik) in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Brooklyn in 1957. In 1958 she married

Paul Feuer. Together they adopted and raised two sons, David and Marc, but as far as

Harriet was concerned, they were both her own flesh and blood.

Harriet spent her formative years in Brooklyn. In the late 1960’s through the late 1970’s

she lived in Hazlet, NJ, followed by East Windsor, NJ for over 20 years, followed by a decade in West Jordan, UT. She spent the last 7 years of her life living first in Glenwood Springs, CO, and finally, Hereford, AZ.

Harriet was an avid collector of frog figurines, art work and, most importantly, friends. She

was a lover of all animals, especially cats, and had a great appreciation for

literature, food, the arts and travel. She would want to remind everyone that singing was

not her strong suit. She would often call friends and family to say that her birthday gift to them was to NOT sing “Happy Birthday”!

When she was not busy working as a cosmetologist (and amateur therapist) doing nails in East Windsor she was spending time with family and friends. She was known

for her infectious laugh, colorful and blingy style (from head to toe), as well as her love,

compassion, friendship, and acceptance of people regardless of their lifestyle, race, or

religion. Harriet was a bright spark in everyone’s lives with an outrageous sense of humor

(How do I take my coffee? Very seriously!).

Harriet is preceded in death by her parents and her second husband Norman Pfeffer. She is

survived by her beloved sons, David Feuer (Jennifer) of Monument, Colorado and Marc

Feuer of Reno, Nevada, her grandchildren, Austin, Lindsey, Zachary, and Lucas, her cat,

Chaz, numerous grandcats, her brother Michael Kahan of Delray Beach, FL, and her partner, Ira Jaffrey.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Temple

Shalom, 5 Ayrmont Lane, Aberdeen, NJ 07747 at 12:00pm. The service may be viewed

online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84165213102 .

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Harriet’s memory to the

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. https://alzfdn.org .