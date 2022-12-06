Bordentown City mayor joins Governor’s Communications Office

Bordentown City Mayor Jennifer Sciortino has a new role as senior advisor for strategic communications for Gov. Phil Murphy’s office.

Sciortino, who became mayor in May 2021, joined Murphy’s team in 2018 as the director of communications in the state Department of Treasury.

On her new position in the governor’s office, Sciortino said:

“It’s been an honor to serve the Murphy administration and the Treasurer since day one and I’m incredibly excited to join the Governor’s team in this new role. Having worked for the state for nearly 20 years, I’ve witnessed the remarkable turnaround this administration has spearheaded when it comes to righting the state’s finances, reviving the economy, and making New Jersey more affordable for millions. I’m looking forward to being a part of the team charged with communicating these policies to the people of New Jersey.”

During her role as director of communications for the Department of Treasury, Sciortino managed and directed public communications and community awareness for the programs and services that are associated with its 13 divisions.

The Rutgers University and Woodbridge High School alum has over 25 years of experience working in government communications.

Prior to her time working in the state’s Treasury Department, Sciortino was the public information officer for the city of Perth Amboy for six years and then spent several years working for the Communications Office at the New Jersey Department of Health.

“Jen (Sciortino) has established a remarkable tenure of public service and has distinguished expertise in government communications,” Murphy said in a statement released by the Governor’s Office.

“She is a dedicated advocate for New Jerseyans across the state, and I am confident in her ability to craft and communicate our message with creativity, commitment, and integrity.”

Sciortino moved to Bordentown in 2008. Before she became the city’s mayor, she was involved in many different roles within the community.

She serves as the vice president of Bordentown City Cats, helping coordinate the cats rescue group’s flea market, and has volunteered in the past to help out at the Bordentown Cranberry Festival, Bordentown City Street Fair and Bordentown City Green Fair. Sciortino is also a member of the Bordentown Elks Lodge 2085.

As part of her duties as mayor and working on the Bordentown City Board of Commissioners, Sciortino serves as the director of revenue and finance.