Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 7

The Manalapan Police Department reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On Nov. 16 at 7:36 p.m., a resident of Staten Island, N.Y., reported that an unknown individual removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked at a Wilson Avenue property. Patrolman William Dutton handled the report.

On Nov. 20 at 7:30 a.m., a resident of Totowa reported that on Nov. 19 between

11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., a purse valued at approximately $633 was stolen from an unlocked vehicle that was parked at the Englishtown Auction Sales, Wilson Avenue. Patrolman Michael DeCristofaro handled the report.

On Nov. 21 at 10:35 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual fraudulently withdrew $8,500 from a bank account. Several credit card accounts were also opened in the victim’s name. Patrolman Michael DeCristofaro took the report.

On Nov. 22 at 9:46 a.m., a Manalapan resident that an unknown individual who was purporting to be the owner of an insurance company defrauded the victim in the amount of $25,000. Patrolman Jeff Emslie took the report.