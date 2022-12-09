East Windsor Police blotter

A 41-year-old Monroe Township resident was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle on Dec. 4. A police officer stopped to check on an idling, parked vehicle in the Twin Rivers Mall parking lot at 5:10 a.m. The officer observed the driver asleep behind the wheel. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. The driver was processed and released.

A 50-year-old East Windsor Township woman whose car left the road on Abbington Drive and struck a large bush was charged with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a breath test, reckless driving, careless driving, having an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to maintain lane at 5:42 p.m. Dec. 3. She allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. She was processed and released.

A 63-year-old Hightstown man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, being an unlicensed driver, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle on Dec. 3. A police officer stopped to investigate an idling, parked car in the Bottle King parking lot at 11:34 p.m. The officer observed the man asleep behind the wheel and an open alcoholic beverage container in the center console. The man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 30-year-old Glendora man was charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of a legend prescription drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was stopped by police at 2:54 p.m. Dec. 1 on Route 130. The police officer stopped the vehicle for allegedly having an expired vehicle registration. Police were given permission to search the vehicle after observing signs of possible drug use by the occupants. The search revealed the drugs and drug paraphernalia. The man was processed and released.