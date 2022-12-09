Gallery at the Metuchen Library to host art gala sale Dec. 9

HomeE/M SentinelGallery at the Metuchen Library to host art gala sale Dec. 9

METUCHEN – The Gallery at the Metuchen Library is hosting its first “10-by-10-by-100” sale at a gala event tonight.

Forty-nine artists have created works in various media – all on 10-by-10 canvases. The gala event is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Metuchen Public Library, 480 Middlesex Ave., Metuchen.

Artwork will be on sale. There will be a silent auction for themed gift baskets and a sale of art-related books will also be available.

Proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Metuchen Library, which raises funds to provide many free library programs for the public.

