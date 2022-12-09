Montgomery Police blotter

Someone deliberately drove a vehicle into recycling cans, which resulted in several damaged mailboxes on Ridgeview Drive, Wilshire Drive, Canterbury Lane, Woodland Drive and Silverthorn Lane on Dec. 3.

A Hartwick Drive resident reported the theft of packages from her porch Nov. 29. She was notified that the packages had been delivered, but when she went to retrieve them, she discovered that they were missing.

A 17-year-old Belle Mead male was issued summonses for failure to observe a traffic signal and careless driving after he allegedly failed to stop for a red traffic signal at Route 206 and Devon Drive Nov. 29. He was traveling west on Devon Drive and entered the intersection at Route 206. His 2022 Hyundai SUV was struck on the passenger side by a 2005 GMC utility truck traveling south on Route 206. The impact forced the SUV into a traffic light pole and caused it to fall. The utility truck then struck a 2021 Audi, which was stopped at the traffic light on Route 206 at Sunset Road. The truck driver suffered a cut to his hand.

A 63-year-old Belle Mead woman was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test Nov. 29. Police were called to investigate a report of a possible impaired driver in the area of Township Line Road. They found a 2006 Kia Sedona parked in a driveway that had suffered heavy damage, possibly from running off the road. The woman was processed and released.

A 41-year-old Hillsborough Township woman was issued a summons for careless driving and for having an uninsured motor vehicle after she was involved in a two-car crash on Route 518 near Route 601/The Great Road Nov. 28. She was attempting to turn left out of a parking lot and onto Route 518 east when her 2014 GMC Acadia was struck by a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek traveling west on Route 518 that was driven by a 17-year-old South Brunswick Township male.

A 44-year-old Flemington man was issued a summons for careless driving Nov. 8 after the GMC pickup truck that he was driving struck the rear of a Honda CRV driven by a 70-year-old Lawrence Township woman on Route 601/The Great Road. She complained of pain in her head and neck and was taken to Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell, where she was treated and released.