Montgomery Township woman falls for computer virus scam; loses more than $15,000

By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A Skillman woman was scammed out of more than $15,000 after she received a message on her computer indicating that a virus had infected it, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department.

The woman, who reported the incident Dec. 2, told police that she was directed to call a phone number of Microsoft Technical Support. When she called, she was told that her telephone service was compromised and that there was an issue with her bank account, police said.

The woman was told to transfer money via cryptocurrency, which resulted in a loss of more than $15,000, police said.

