Princeton Police Blotter

A U.S. Postal Service employee was robbed of the keys to his U.S. Postal Service truck, his mail bag and his cellphone after he was allegedly accosted by a man on Spruce Street Dec. 2. The suspect took the keys, the mail bag and the cellphone and fled on foot. He was observed getting into a silver sedan driven by an accomplice. The investigation was turned over to the U.S. Postal Service Investigation Service.

A Brickhouse Road resident reported that someone stole her bicycle, which had been left locked to a bicycle rack in the vestibule of her building. The theft occurred between Nov. 22 and Dec. 1.

A 33-year-old Franklin Park woman was arrested on outstanding warrants totaling $1,500 after she was stopped on S. Harrison Street for allegedly driving a vehicle with an expired registration Nov. 29. She was processed and turned over to the South Brunswick Police Department.

A 76-year-old Trenton man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly attempting to leave a Nassau Street store without paying for merchandise Nov. 28. Police located him on Alexander Street. He was charged with contempt of court after police discovered that he had outstanding warrants totaling $2,500 from the Princeton Municipal Court. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.