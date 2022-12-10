Ambulance driver and passenger suffer minor injuries in crash on Route 1 in West Windsor

The driver of a Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick ambulance lost control of the ambulance on Route 1 North, which left the road and struck two road signs and two utility poles, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The crash occurred at 1:38 p.m. Dec. 9, police said.

The only occupants of the ambulance were the driver and a passenger, who are both employed by Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick, police said. They suffered minor injuries.

There were no patients aboard the ambulance, and they were not responding to an emergency at the time of the crash, police said.

The shoulder and right lane of Route 1 North, near Alexander Road, was tied up for several hours while crews repaired the downed wires and utility poles, police said.

The West Windsor Police Department, the West Windsor Division of Fire & Emergency Services and the Princeton Junction Volunteer Fire Co. fire chief responded to the crash.