Trenton man charged with robbing Dunkin Donuts in Lawrence Township

A 22-year-old Trenton man is facing multiple charges, including weapons offenses, after he allegedly robbed the Dunkin Donuts store on Princeton Avenue, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

The man has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon, police said.

The man, who was wearing a face mask and sunglasses, walked up to the Dunkin Donuts drive-thru window at 1625 Princeton Ave. at approximately 6:10 a.m. Nov. 27, and allegedly pointed a handgun at a worker and demanded money, police said.

After a short time at the drive-thru window, he ran around to the front door and entered the store, police said. He allegedly displayed the handgun again and demanded money. The employees gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled the area on foot.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

An investigation by the Lawrence Township Police Department led to a search warrant being issued for the man’s home, police said. The search warrant was carried out at about 6:15 a.m. Dec. 9. He was apprehended, processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center to await a detention hearing.

The Lawrence Township Police Department was assisted by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Trenton Police Department.