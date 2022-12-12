Ocean County College trustees name school’s new president

TOMS RIVER — The Ocean County College Board of Trustees has announced that Dr. Pamela Monaco has been selected as the next president of Ocean County College.

Monaco currently serves as the vice president of academic and student affairs at Wilbur Wright College in Chicago. She will join Ocean County College on July 1, 2023, according to a press release.

“A passionate advocate for community colleges, Dr. Monaco believes education

transforms lives and she has consistently demonstrated her commitment to removing

the barriers that stand in the way of student success,” Board of Trustees Chairman Jerry Dasti said in his announcement.

“The board is confident Dr. Monaco will be a dynamic and proactive leader at OCC, one who shares our values and goals for the future and whose strategic vision and collaborative spirit will position the college to thrive and excel in the years ahead,” Dasti said.

Monaco will succeed Jon H. Larson, who announced in April he will step away from his role at the end of June 2023. Larson will continue to serve the college for two years in a part-time counselor role to assist with the transition, according to the press release.

The six-month search attracted a strong and diverse pool of candidates from across the

country. Throughout the process, Monaco impressed the search committee and the

Board of Trustees with her dedication to educational excellence and her long-standing

commitment to meeting the diverse needs of the students she serves, according to the press release.

“On behalf of the board, I want to express my appreciation to the search committee for

its time and efforts and to the entire college community for participating in the process

that led to the selection of Dr. Monaco,” Dasti said.

Monaco received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from George Washington University and master’s and doctoral degrees in English from the Catholic University of America.

She brings more than 30 years of experience in higher education to Ocean County College, including senior leadership roles in higher education institutions in Kansas, California and Florida, according to the press release.