East Windsor Senior Center expansion addresses growth in senior population

With a snip of the scissors, East Windsor Township Mayor Janice Mironov and officials cut the ribbon for the grand re-opening of the renovated and expanded East Windsor Township Senior Center.

Work to expand the 11,000-square-foot senior center, located at the end of Lannigan Boulevard, began in December 2020 and was completed in October. The project included a 5,000-square-foot expansion to the multipurpose room and a 785-square-foot addition for an exercise room.

Completion of the expansion and renovation project transformed the existing 11,000-square-foot building into a 16,785-square-foot facility, officials said.

The East Windsor Township Senor Center includes the enlarged multipurpose room, with a kitchen at one end and a small, recessed stage at the opposite end. It is used for social events and performances, officials said.

The senior center also has a computer room, a game room with billiard tables and ping pong, an arts and crafts room, a lounge/television room, a library, a health screening room and open areas with tables and chairs.

Additional amenities – not related to the expansion – include a community bus acquired through state and federal grants for transportation and trips; a satellite office for the Mercer County Surrogate’s Office; a walking trail next to the senior center; and the Mercer County Nutrition Project, which provides meals and socialization opportunities.

Mironov said she was excited about welcoming the senior citizens back to the East Windsor Township Senior Center, which she described as “a cornerstone of our local senior community. It is a tremendous resource, as well as a second home to large number of our community’s senior citizens.”

“A blessing of the senior center is its skyrocketing popularity in recent years,” Mironov said, adding the growth has resulted in a challenge to accommodate everyone in social events and popular classes.

The expanded facility allows for flexibility in space configuration to accommodate more members and to enhance access to the full range of health, fitness, social and educational activities and programs offered at the center, she said

The expansion project was funded by a $1 million grant from the Mercer at Play program, administered through Mercer County, and a $400,000 state grant through the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program administered by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

East Windsor Township’s original senior center was located in a small house on Dutch Neck Road, near the Lee Turkey Farm, Mironov said. Everyone gathered together in the one-room building, whether they were playing cards or engaged in other activities.

The burgeoning senior citizen population was outgrowing the building.

At the time, the CEO of Springpoint Senior Living, which was rebranded from Presbyterian Homes of New Jersey, agreed to donate land to East Windsor for a senior citizens center. The company operates the Meadow Lakes continuing care retirement community in the township.

The CEO made it clear that the company was not going to pay for the building, so township officials set out to search for grants.

The township identified grants that were available from the county, state and federal governments. The rest of the money was raised privately, officials said.

Ground was broken and the building was constructed. The East Windsor Township Senior Center opened its doors in 2003.