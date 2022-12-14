Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 14

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On Nov. 25 at 11:52 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that sometime between Nov. 4 and Nov. 24, an unknown individual removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked at the Heritage Village apartment building, Woodward Road, Manalapan. The catalytic converter is valued at approximately $1,000. Patrolman Hunter Mauro took the

report.

On Nov. 26 at 7:50 p.m., an Old Bridge resident reported that unknown individuals stole an iPhone 13 Pro Max at Marshalls, 55 Route 9, Manalapan. The phone is valued at approximately $1,000. Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo handled the report.

On Nov. 27 at 12:47 p.m., an employee of Homesense, 55 Route 9, Manalapan, reported that unknown individuals removed items from the store valued at $598. The theft of the merchandise was reported to have occurred on Nov. 19 between 12:45-1:10 p.m. Patrolman Michael DeCristofaro handled the report.

On Nov. 29 at 2 a.m., Patrolman James Guarino investigated a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Yorktowne Center, 300 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan. An

occupant of the vehicle who was identified as a 23-year-old male resident of Roaring Brook Township, Pa., was found to be in possession of a controlled dangerous substance believed to be cocaine. The man was arrested, transported to police headquarters, processed and released after being issued a summons.

On Nov. 29 at 3:15 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that on Nov. 26, an unknown individual removed an Amazon package valued at approximately $550 from a St.

Andrew’s Place residence. Patrolman Christopher Schou handled the report.