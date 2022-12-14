Princeton University’s Music Outreach program brings sounds of the holiday season to Brandywine Living at Princeton

Sounds of the holiday season filled Brandywine Living at Princeton as students from Princeton University’s Music Outreach program visited and performed for the residents.

Each semester the program, a civic engagement program, brings together musicians from Princeton University with local nursing homes and assisted living communities. They strive to make a difference through music, which has a great power to help people relax, love, and enjoy their lives, according to Stephanie Gaber, escapades producer at Brandywine Living at Princeton.

Students performed at the facility on Dec. 9. During the performance, the students were on various instruments. Tarraf Varella was on piano/keyboard, Rachel Chen was on cello, Andrew Guo was on violin, Sarah Choi was on oboe, Georgia Post was on violin, Tienne Yu was on piano and Kyle Tsai was on clarinet.

The musical pieces usually vary in style and instrumentation. Residents enjoyed classical and some holiday songs.

The undergraduate and graduate students make meaningful connections through learning, experience, meeting, and connecting with the people they perform for, Gaber said.

In the past, the groups have put on different themed concerts for the residents, such as a Valentines and Christmas themed performance.

“We try to put on several performances each semester, and we have a lot of fun” Choi said.

Brandywine Living resident Ade Hinckson said he loved the performance.

“I cannot wait [until] the group comes back in February, they were magnificent,” he said.