East Brunswick commits funding to tackle needed road improvements

EAST BRUNSWICK – The East Brunswick Township Council has committed funding to a number of road improvement projects.

On Nov. 28, Council President James Wendell, Council Vice President Kevin McEvoy, Councilman Dinesh Behal, Councilwoman Sharon Sullivan, and Councilwoman Dana Zimbicki voted “yes” to adopt a $1.6 million capital bond ordinance and a $2.2 million bond ordinance that will fund various road improvement projects.

Ordinance 22-24 will appropriate $2.2 million which includes a down payment of $110,000. According to the ordinance, this will be used to repave various roads throughout the township.

Ordinance 22-25, which appropriates $1.6 million from the township’s Capital Improvement Fund, will include a $369,790 grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The projects covered under this ordinance will include the Whitehall Road Reconstruction ($605,000), Tices Lane Overlay ($745,000), Rues Lane & Old Bridge Turnpike Right of Way ($125,000), Municipal Parking pavement ($120,000), and $12,500 for a utility mapping drone.