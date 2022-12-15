Tinton Falls Borough Council authorizes architect to design library upgrades

TINTON FALLS — The members of the Borough Council have awarded a contract for the design of renovations at the Tinton Falls Public Library, 664 Tinton Ave.

The library has been closed since August 2017 when mold was discovered in the building, which is owned by the borough. Repairs have been estimated at more than $400,000.

During a meeting on Dec. 6, council members awarded a contract to Settembrino Architects, Atlantic Highlands, for professional architectural services related to the renovation of the library. The services are in an amount not to exceed $45,000.

In a letter to Borough Administrator Charles Terefenko, Kevin Settembrino of Settembrino Architects outlined the professional services to be provided:

• Preparing complete construction documents and technical specifications for public bidding;

• Providing add/deduct alternates and allowance schedules for inclusion in construction documents;

• Preparing a line item, construction cost estimate at 60% design completion;

• Providing complete construction administration, including bid;

• Review and recommendation, shop drawings and application for payment review, and on-site, bi-weekly project construction review, along with project punch list and closeout.

Settembrino said his firm will coordinate with Borough Engineer Tom Neff for all mold abatement and site/civil work as required. The architectural, mechanical, electrical and mold remediation construction budget is estimated to not exceed $435,000.

The planned architectural, structural and mechanical work, according to Settembrino, will be:

• The removal of the existing HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) through wall air conditioning units and replacement with four new split system units;

• Electrical service upgrades for the new HVAC equipment;

• Minor structural repairs to first floor framing members in original front building at basement level;

• Trailer removal and building restoration;

• The replacement of existing wood columns at the front entrance and adding an alternate;

• Fireplace repairs, including installation of new hearth flooring, and adding an alternate;

• The removal and replacement of existing wood paneling in front building, circulation and office area and children’s room, and adding an alternate;

• Extending all rainwater leaders at north side of the site and pipe underground to new a dry well and adding an alternate.

The Tinton Falls Public Library was created and is managed by the Tinton Falls Public Library Association. The library operates independently of the Monmouth County Library System.

In October, council members adopted an ordinance that appropriated $495,000 for the library improvements.

According to the ordinance, the appropriation includes $217,500 in grant funds from the New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act; $217,500 in the borough’s general capital reserve for library improvement funds (matching the state grant); and $60,000 in the borough’s general capital fund balance.

Before the council members authorized the contract with the architectural firm, Councilman Dr. Lawrence Dobrin, who is the governing body’s liaison to the Tinton Falls Public Library Board of Trustees, addressed the resolution.

Dobrin said the library’s Board of Trustees and board Vice President Brian Perry were confident Settembrino would provide an excellent service for the renovation of the library.

He said the board members had a discussion with Heidi Amici, the liaison to the Monmouth County Library System, who informed the board members about the assistance the county would provide for the Tinton Falls Public Library’s reopening.

“We are going to be having some nice help there (from Monmouth County) as for when the library opens and before it opens,” Dobrin said.

After the contract with the architectural was authorized, resident Ellen Goldberg thanked borough officials for continuing to assist the library. She said the next annual children’s fashion show to benefit the library is scheduled for March 25 at the Mahala F. Atchinson Elementary School.

“It’s always a good time. The kids have a great time, the families do as well and it’s great support for our library,” Goldberg said.