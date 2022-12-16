Lawrence Township woman charged in crash that killed landscaper

Police have charged a 73-year-old Lawrence Township woman with careless driving in connection to the crash that killed a landscaper on Mercer Road in October, according to the Princeton Police Department.

The 70-year-old landscaper was using a wheeled walk-behind leaf blower to clear leaves from Mercer Road when the crash occurred on Oct. 28, police said. The fatal crash took place on Mercer Road, between Quaker Road and Province Line Road.

The landscaper was in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when the woman’s car struck him, police said. She was traveling south on Mercer Road, and at less than the posted 45 miles-per-hour posted speed limit.

The man was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, where he died of his injuries, police said.

The investigation was conducted by the Princeton Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office’s Serious Crash Response Team.