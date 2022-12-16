Criterion Sentinel: Memorable stories of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, we take a look at memorable stories that hit the pages of the Criterion Sentinel.

Joshi sworn in as mayor of Edison; calls on community to work together for ‘unity and good government’ – https://centraljersey.com/2022/01/01/joshi-sworn-in-as-mayor-in-edison-calls-on-community-to-work-together-for-unity-and-good-government/

Mayor Sam Joshi was sworn in at John P. Stevens High School on New Year’s Day. It was in the halls and classrooms of the school where he was inspired to begin his political career. He was just 14 years old when he volunteered as an Edison Youth Service Corps member.

Joshi became the first Indian American and youngest in the mayoral role when he was sworn in at age 32.

New Jersey Supreme Court uses ‘rarely invoked’ power to overturn Michelle Lodzinski’s conviction of murdering her son in 1991 – https://centraljersey.com/2021/12/29/new-jersey-supreme-court-uses-rarely-invoked-power-to-overturn-michelle-lodzinskis-conviction-of-murdering-her-young-son-in-1991/

In 2016, a jury convicted Michelle Lodzinski of murdering her 5-year-old son, Timothy Wiltsey, in 1991. In a surprising turn of events, the New Jersey Supreme Court used a power “rarely invoked” and overturned Lodzinski’s conviction 4-3 on Dec. 28, 2021.

She is now a free woman.

New law safeguards personal information of those who serve in the justice system – https://centraljersey.com/2022/01/13/new-law-safeguards-personal-information-of-those-who-serve-in-the-justice-system/

In an effort to enhance the state’s ability to protect members of the justice system and their immediate family members, a bill sponsored by Assemblywomen Annette Quijano (D-20) and Yvonne Lopez (D-19), Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19), and Assemblyman Raj Mukherji (D-33) was signed into law on Jan. 12.

The law seeks to address challenges with the implementation of Daniel’s Law, which was signed into law in 2020 to protect the home addresses and telephone numbers of judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officers from public disclosure.

Daniel’s Law was created in response to the death of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas’ son, Daniel Anderl, 20, who was shot and killed in their North Brunswick home on July 19, 2020.

In July, the Daniel’s Law online portal launched through the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs and Office of Information Privacy for all current and former “covered and authorized” persons to apply to have specific personal information redacted from certain government records and internet postings.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and Office of Information Privacy (OIP) announced the launch of the online portal in a press release on July 12.

Metuchen police chief set to retire June 1; new police chief lifelong resident of the borough – https://centraljersey.com/2022/03/30/metuchen-police-chief-set-to-retire-june-1-new-police-chief-lifelong-resident-of-the-borough/

On June 1, the Borough of Metuchen said goodbye to the “chief of the chiefs” in David Irizarry and welcomed a new police chief to the role, who council members said “personifies community policing” at its best.

The Borough Council approved a resolution to appoint Arthur M. Flaherty Sr. to the top role at a meeting on March 28.

Eric LeGrand Coffee House opening is ‘proud papa’ moment for Rutgers Football Coach Greg Schiano – https://centraljersey.com/2022/05/18/eric-legrand-coffee-house-opening-proud-papa-moment-for-rutgers-football-coach-greg-schiano/

With much fanfare, Eric LeGrand, with his mother Karen by his side, officially opened his brick-and-mortar coffee shop operation at 10 Green St. on May 14.

The fanfare included the village that essentially carried him from the age of 5 growing up in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township through college on that fateful day when he suffered a spinal cord injury in 2010 during a Rutgers football game to where he is today.