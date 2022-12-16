East Brunswick Sentinel: Memorable stories of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, we take a look at memorable stories that hit the pages of the East Brunswick Sentinel.

Milltown Mel passes away prior to Groundhog Day – https://centraljersey.com/2022/01/31/milltown-mel-passes-away-prior-to-groundhog-day/

The Milltown Wranglers were sad to report that Milltown Mel recently crossed over the rainbow bridge in January. The popular annual prediction is usually announced early in the morning on Feb. 2 before a crowd assembled in the parking lot of the Joyce Kilmer American Legion Post No. 25 on JFK Drive.

In July, good news came from the Milltown Wranglers stating, “Our new baby Milltown Mel has been born and will be heading home soon! We will keep you posted.”

South River teen overcomes challenges with ADHD, autism, finds strength in the boxing ring – https://centraljersey.com/2022/08/12/troy-oconnor-returns-to-south-river-with-silver-medal-from-junior-olympics/

Troy O’Connor competed for the 2022 USA Boxing National Junior Olympics in Wichita, Kans. in July. The competition featured an array of weight-classes and skill levels that ranged from collegiate athletes to pee-wee competitors.

O’Connor was diagnosed with ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) and autism as a child. At the young age of 7, he entered Brunswick Boxing Stars in North Brunswick. Amidst the heavyweights, gym equipment, and competition he not only found discipline, but an extended family of friends and mentors.

Resident shares Holocaust story after narrowly escaping German occupation in Ukraine – https://centraljersey.com/2022/03/24/old-bridge-resident-shares-her-holocaust-story-after-narrowly-escaping-german-occupation-in-wwii/

From the couch in her apartment, Old Bridge resident Poline Belote shared the trials and tribulations of her family during the Holocaust and how she managed to see her “first dream” become a reality in America.

Jamesburg Police Department to take over police services for Helmetta – https://centraljersey.com/2022/06/28/jamesburg-police-department-to-take-over-police-services-for-helmetta/

The Helmetta Borough Council approved a six-year shared service contract with Jamesburg for police services at a special council meeting on June 27 effective midnight July 1.

“The council agreed that Jamesburg would be the best viable option for police services,” Helmetta Mayor Chris Slavicek said, noting the borough also had discussions with Monroe, East Brunswick and the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department. “[Jamesburg] aligns with our community, the vision and values of our community and our ‘small town big heart’ motto.”

In September 2021, Slavicek said discussions began with Spotswood Borough about their police service contract, which began in 2018. Due to some “financial obligations and discrepancy in contract language, we came to an amenable agreement based upon the terms of the contract to search for a new police department,” Slavicek said.

In April 2018, borough officials decided to disband the Helmetta Police Department, and the council had approved a police service contract with Spotswood for six years.

Milltown mayor remembered for making strides in women’s politics – https://centraljersey.com/2022/05/19/milltown-mayor-remembered-for-making-strides-in-women-politics/

Gloria Bradford was decades ahead of her time.

She was the first woman to run for and elected to the Milltown Council; the first woman elected as mayor of Milltown; and the longest serving mayor in the borough’s history, serving 13 years from 1999 to 2012.

Bradford passed away on May 7. She was 87.

East Brunswick establishes sister city in Rivne, Ukraine – https://centraljersey.com/2022/05/25/east-brunswick-establishes-sister-city-in-rivne-ukraine/

In efforts to render aid to Ukrainian residents, the East Brunswick Township Council passed a resolution to establish a sister city in Rivne, Ukraine.

Referred to as the “amber capital of Ukraine” for its mineral deposits and gemstones, Rivne’s numerous railroads and highways also make it an industrial powerhouse and transportation corridor for many other towns, according to the resolution.

The resolution states that East Brunswick and Rivne will collaborate to exchange and develop cultural, educational, and economic initiatives that contribute to the enrichment of both cities.

Monroe school board names permanent superintendent amid pending lawsuit – https://centraljersey.com/2022/07/28/monroe-school-board-names-permanent-superintendent-after-months-long-controversy/

The search for a new superintendent is over as the Monroe Township Board of Education has appointed Chari Chanley as the district’s permanent superintendent.

The appointment comes after months of controversy of whether or not Chanley was qualified to serve in the role.

The board voted 6-2 in favor of Chanley’s appointment at a meeting on July 20.