Princeton Fire Wire

A reported car fire in the parking garage at the Avalon Princeton apartment development off Witherspoon Street was determined to be steam from an overheated car. The caller, who reported the car fire at 3:22 p.m. Nov. 29, had mistaken the steam for smoke. No action was required.

Employees at the CVS store on State Road reported smoke and fire coming from a ceiling light fixture at 8:02 a.m. Nov. 28. When firefighters arrived, there were no smoke or flames coming from the fixture. Firefighters determined it was an electrical issue and turned off the power to the light fixture. They advised store employees to contact an electrician.

Firefighters were dispatched to Michele Mews, off Paul Robeson Place, in response to an elevator alarm at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 21. Upon arrival, they gained access to the elevator, which was unoccupied. Maintenance workers were advised to contact the elevator company.

A possible brush fire within a few feet of a Green Street house was reported by a passerby at 2:08 p.m. Nov. 19. When firefighters arrived, they discovered the fire was in a firepit in the back yard. No action was required.

A cat that had climbed up onto the roof of a Leigh Avenue house and could not get down was rescued by firefighters at 5:47 p.m. Nov. 15. They used a 24-foot ladder from the fire truck to climb up onto the roof to retrieve the cat and return it to its owner in the incident. The cat was not injured.