Hopewell Township Police blotter

A burglar broke into a Harbourton Ridge Road home sometime between Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 and stole an assortment of items. The items were valued at about $300.

Someone used a Brigham Way resident’s Social Security number to file a fraudulent claim for Social Security benefits in an incident reported Dec. 6. The victim learned of the incident of identity theft after being contacted by the New Jersey Department of Labor regarding a claim for Social Security benefits.

A shoplifter selected several items from the Pennington Quilt Works store on Tree Farm Road and left without paying for them Dec. 3. The items were valued at less than $200.

A 43-year-old Hopewell Township man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Burlington County following a motor vehicle stop on Taylor Terrace Nov. 30. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center in default of bail.

A 32-year-old Florida man was charged with criminal trespass after he was found asleep in an office at a Bull Run Road building Nov. 28. Police responded to a call about a person trespassing inside the building. He was processed and released.

A thief siphoned off 180 gallons of home heating oil from a storage tank at a Carter Road home sometime between Nov. 11 and Nov. 27. The oil was valued at about $1,000.