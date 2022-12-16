North-South Brunswick Sentinel: Memorable stories of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, we take a look at memorable stories that hit the pages of the North and South Brunswick Sentinel.

New law safeguards personal information of those who serve in the justice system – https://centraljersey.com/2022/01/13/new-law-safeguards-personal-information-of-those-who-serve-in-the-justice-system/

In an effort to enhance the state’s ability to protect members of the justice system and their immediate family members, a bill sponsored by Assemblywomen Annette Quijano (D-20) and Yvonne Lopez (D-19), Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19), and Assemblyman Raj Mukherji (D-33) was signed into law on Jan. 12.

The law seeks to address challenges with the implementation of Daniel’s Law, which was signed into law in 2020 to protect the home addresses and telephone numbers of judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officers from public disclosure.

Daniel’s Law was created in response to the death of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas’ son, Daniel Anderl, 20, who was shot and killed in their North Brunswick home on July 19, 2020.

In July, the Daniel’s Law online portal launched through the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs and Office of Information Privacy for all current and former “covered and authorized” persons to apply to have specific personal information redacted from certain government records and internet postings.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and Office of Information Privacy (OIP) announced the launch of the online portal in a press release on July 12.

Zoning Board approves QuickChek on Route 130 in North Brunswick – https://centraljersey.com/2022/07/29/zoning-board-approves-quickchek-on-route-130-in-north-brunswick/

Two and a half years of meetings, 13 stipulations later, the Zoning Board of Adjustment approved the application for a QuickChek at Route 130 and Nimitz Place. The board discussed and unanimously voted in favor of the application at a meeting on July 19.

This is North Brunswick’s third QuickChek location. The applicant proposed a 5,670-square-foot convenience store with 11 indoor and eight outdoor seats; plus a 6,565-square-foot gasoline service pump area to include eight fuel dispensers with 16 fueling positions; associated site improvements; and a 100-foot natural buffer area along Route 130 north between Nimitz Place on the north and Washington Place on the south.

South Brunswick school board members defer to School Ethics Commission for decision on board president’s possible ethics violations – https://centraljersey.com/2022/03/28/south-brunswick-school-board-members-defer-to-school-ethics-commission-for-decision-on-board-presidents-possible-ethics-violations/

The South Brunswick School District Board of Education passed a resolution asking the members of the New Jersey School Ethics Commission to review a controversy that involved Board President Joyce Mehta in March.

Mehta was accused of and finally acknowledged not being transparent about conversations she had with the board’s attorney. The matter caused controversy because Mehta was denying the details of the conversation and thereby invalidating the hours billed by Kerri A. Wright to the school district.

The board president also allegedly interfered with contract negotiations as a member of the Early Start Committee and possibly tried to remove a sitting board member from a committee.

Mehta had admitted she was wrong and said she “truly regrets” her actions. She apologized for her lack of transparency over the past few months.

“It is my fault and I take responsibility of that and I apologize to all of you for any trouble I caused in the process,” Mehta said at a board meeting in March.

Mehta lost her bid for re-election in November.