Princeton Police blotter

Mail was reported stolen from a U.S. Postal Service mailbox on Nassau Street near Witherspoon Street by a thief who allegedly used a key to open the mail collection bin. A caller reported the open mail collection bin after observing that it had been left open Dec. 9. The investigation was turned over to the U.S. Postal Service inspector.

An unlocked car parked on Harriet Drive was burglarized overnight between Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, but nothing was reported missing.

A male shoplifter stole several items, worth a combined $653, from a retail store on Nassau Street Dec. 3.

Someone withdrew $4,600 from a Lafayette Road West resident’s bank checking account from a branch of the bank in Alabama, using a fictitious form of identification Dec. 2.

A catalytic converter was cut off and removed from a car that was parked in a parking lot on Elm Road sometime between the end of October and the first week of November. The theft was reported Dec. 5.