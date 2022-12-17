Burlington County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for December

Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Consider the gift of love and companionship that comes with adopting a dog or cat from the Burlington County Animal Shelter.

The shelter at 35 Academy Dr. in Westampton has numerous pets who are looking to celebrate the holidays with a new loving family, and as an added incentive the shelter’s adoption fee is being waived for adult cats and adult dogs throughout December, according to Burlington County.

“The love and affection of a new furry companion or family member is the perfect gift this holiday season and our shelter has plenty of loveable dogs and cats who are waiting to find the right home,” said Burlington County Commissioner Felicia Hopson, the liaison to the animal shelter. “For anyone considering a pet for a gift this holiday, please arrange to visit our shelter and meet some of the animals available for adoption rather than trying to shop for a pet from a store or breeder.”

State Senator Troy Singleton (D-7) also encouraged residents to consider adopting a shelter pet.

“If you’ve been thinking about opening your home and heart to a new pet, now is the perfect time to consider adopting one from the Burlington County Animal Shelter,” Singleton said. “There are dozens of adorable animals in need of a loving home, and the waiving of the adoption fee is an added bonus.”

All animals adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered and receive up-to-date vaccinations.

The Burlington County Animal Shelter’s dogs and cats can be viewed online at https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/1446/Available-for-Adoption. Adoption forms are available with the profiles of each pet, and visitors are welcome to make an appointment or visit the shelter during its normal operating hours.

The shelter is open for visits from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and it has extended visiting hours every Thursday from noon to 6:30 p.m. The shelter is closed to walk-ins on Wednesdays but will accommodate appointments.

Adopting from the shelter is a way to safely avoid online pet scams prevalent during the holidays. The Better Business Bureau has warned that as many as 80% of the sponsored ads on social media or internet searches for pets may be fraudulent, according to Burlington County.

“The pictures of adorable cats and dogs may steal your heart, but the criminals behind these scams will steal your money,” Hopson said. “Puppy scams are one more reason to adopt from our shelter. It’s the safest and best way to find a new best friend for your home.”

More than 850 cats and 350 dogs have been adopted from the shelter so far this year and another 180-plus cats and 65 dogs have been placed with rescue groups, according to Burlington County

“Our Board is incredibly proud of the job our shelter staff and volunteers have done to take tremendous care of the animals at the shelter and also to train them and help find them new forever homes,” Hopson said. “We’ve had some great success stories so far in 2022 and we’re hoping for some more happy endings in time for the holidays, so plan to visit to the shelter soon.”

Individuals and families are also needed to foster both dogs and cats. Fostering frees up space in the shelter for another animal and provides a safe and comfortable space for a foster animal, according to Burlington County.

Fostering can also be both long-term and short-term, and anyone can apply to become a foster. For more information, call the shelter at 609-265-5073.