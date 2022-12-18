News Transcript Datebook, Dec. 21

• The Township Committee in Manalapan will hold its 2023 reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at the municipal building, 120 Route 522 and Taylors Mills Road. The meeting is open to the public. Committee members Mary Ann Musich and Eric Nelson will be sworn in to begin serving new three-year terms. The five members of the governing body will elect a mayor and deputy mayor to serve for 2023.

• The Historic Village Inn at the corner of Main and Water streets, Englishtown, will host tours on Jan. 15 from 1-4 p.m. Visitors are invited to step back into the 18th century and the time of the Battle of Monmouth. Docents in period attire bring Revolutionary War times to life with stories and local excavated artifacts. A requested donation is $3 for adults. Children under 12 are free. There is an on-site gift shop.

• The Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education has announced the following change in its meeting schedule: the meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Park Avenue Complex, 280 Park Ave., has been cancelled. A new regular meeting will be held on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Park Avenue Complex. The meeting will be held in person and remotely. On the day of the meeting, go to www.freeholdboro.k12.nj.us for instructions on how to call into and participate in the meeting. Action will be taken during the meeting.

• The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is inviting New Jersey high school students to create original music with substance use prevention messages as part of the 2023 Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition. The competition is open to any type of music genre or any musical style. Entries accepted through March 5. Students interested in sharing their musical talent can submit original music with lyrics about substance use prevention. The finalists’ songs will be showcased in a virtual Prevention Concert on April 26. For competition rules, contact Diane Higgins at 973-275-7985 or diane@drugfreenj.org.

• The Glee Club from the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 18 at the First Presbyterian Church of Freehold, 118 W. Main St., Freehold Borough. This will be the Glee Club’s third appearance at the church. The concert is free to the community. Early arrival is recommended. There are 500 seats in the church.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct the following blood drives which are open to the public: Dec. 30, Freehold Raceway Mall, Route 9, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information about how to organize a blood drive, call toll free, 1-800-933-2566, or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Jan. 5, Temple Shaari Emeth, 400 Craig Road, Manalapan, 3:30-8 p.m.; Jan. 31, Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 Route 9, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information about how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life. Volunteers dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits; play cards; sewing, knitting or craft projects; music enrichment; pet therapy; and office or administrative assistance. Dove Hospice Services is also seeking veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families. Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. Details: Michelle Rutigliano, 732-405-3035.

• Women of Color discussion group is an online meeting held once a month (third Tuesday at 5:30 pm) to discuss issues, coping strategies and resources relevant to women of color. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. Email kreynolds@mhanj.org to receive a link.

• “A Gathering of Womyn of Color” is an online group that meets once a month for all LGBTQ womyn of color in the Black, Indigenous, People of Color community. The group is an open discussion of multiple topics. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, the agency’s PEWS program and the Emotional Support for Families of Color Initiative. To receive a link, email kreynolds@mhanj.org

• Samaritan Center operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Morganville, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center.

Items for the Datebook may be sent to news@thenewstranscript.com. Please send items at least two weeks prior to a scheduled event.