Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Dec. 20

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

The collection bin at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 385 Cranbury Road in East Brunswick supports Soles4Souls, a worldwide nonprofit organization focused on making a measurable impact on people and on the planet. Soles4Souls turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity by keeping them from going to waste and putting them to good use:

They collect and distribute items to people across the U.S. and around the world.



They help people launch and sustain their own small business selling donated shoes and clothing.



They protect the environment by putting used goods to good use, instead of wasting away in a landfill.



They aim to empower women, ensuring they have the opportunity and recognition they deserve.

recognition they deserve.

The South River High School (SRHS) Adopt-A-Family Program Club is requesting donations to help create a positive and memorable holiday season by supplying gifts, clothing and necessities to families in need in South River.

In the past, the program has been fortunate enough to assist over 100 children in the community as a result of the generous donations received. For convenience, a drop off bin is located at the South River Public Library, 55 Appleby Ave., South River.

To donate a monetary gift, please make the check payable to SRHS – Adopt-A-Family. You may drop check off at the Administration Building located at 15 Montgomery St., South River.

Any questions may be directed to Linda Forniero at lforneiro@srivernj.org.

The Old Bridge School District provides special education and related services to disabled children/students ages three to 21 that are in need of special education. If someone resides within the district or has a child attending a non-public school in Old Bridge and suspects their child may be disabled due to physical, sensory, emotional, communication, cognitive or social difficulties, they can call the Office of Special Services.

For children three to five, pre-school disabled means an identified disabling condition and or measurable developmental impairment that requires special education and related services.

For additional information, residents can call their neighborhood school and ask for the Child Study Team or call 732-360-4461.

Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center has begun scheduling patients for the updated boosters that are available for people ages 12 and older. The public can schedule an appointment by visiting HackensackMeridianHealth.org/covid19.

Old Bridge Medical Center

Retail Pharmacy

3 Hospital Plaza

Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Raritan Bay Medical Center

530 New Brunswick Ave

Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The East Brunswick chapter of Hadassah will be giftwrapping at Brunswick Square Mall inside Macy’s court through Dec. 24. Hadassah members can wrap your gifts beautifully for any occasion – birthdays, showers, weddings, graduations, retirement and the holidays. All proceeds will go to its award-winning hospitals and robust research in such areas as COVID, Cancer, ALS, AIDS, Diabetes, and trauma.

Gina Rafkind, the new owner of Hope Yoga in Jamesburg, began With Hope, Miracles Happen fundraiser with 100% of proceeds from merchandise sales going to Sammy’s Hope and Women Aware. For more information visit https://www.customink.com/fundraising/with-hope-miracles-happen-9767

Edison Addiction Services now has two weekly meetings available to all residents with substance use disorder (or with a family member affected). The meetings are held at noon on Tuesdays at the Edison Public Library, 340 Plainfield Ave., Edison and 11 a.m. on Thursdays at the North Edison Library, 777 Grove Ave., Edison.

Edison Police Department is currently looking for dependable adults to fill part-time school crossing guard positions. Contact supervisor Ryan Szucs at 732-404-8673 or email Rszucs@edisonpd.org.

South Brunswick Township is currently recruiting for School Crossing Guards.

All positions are part time. All interested should apply through the township website at https://www.southbrunswicknj.gov/employment.

The South River Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of School Crossing Guard.

Applications can be obtained at the following link:

http://southrivernj.org/DocumentCenter/View/388/Employment-Application-PDF

Completed applications can be emailed to dnale@southriverpd.org or returned to: South River Police Department, 61 Main Street, South River, NJ 08882. Attn: Diane Nale

Applicants are requested to apply as soon as possible.

The Terra Nova Garden Club of Edison is alive and well and meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Oak Tree Presbyterian Church on Plainfield Avenue, Edison. The Club’s February meeting will host Nisha Khanna who will teach the ins and outs of straw bale gardening, a great option for people with limited mobility, poor soil quality, or limited space.

If you enjoy gardening, have an interest in the environment, or just have a favorite plant, the Club always welcome new faces.

The North Brunswick Board of Education has scheduled meetings at 7 p.m. at the Board Office, 25 Linwood Place, unless otherwise noted:

Regular public meeting Dec. 21.

If any regular public meeting cannot be broadcast live, it will be taped.

For updated information, the meeting agendas and links to any recorded meetings, visit nbtschools.org

The Middlesex County Magnet Schools have scheduled open houses on all five campuses for prospective students and their parents to become familiar with the career offerings and academic programs available.

East Brunswick Campus, 112 Rues Lane, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 21, 2023.

Perth Amboy Campus, 457 High St., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 28, 2023.

For more information visit www.mcvts.net.

Volunteers needed for Woodbridge Township Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT) in North Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Edison, Metuchen, Sayreville, South Plainfield and Woodbridge.

For more information contact dvteam@woodbridgedvrt.org, call 732-634-4500 ext. 2802, or visit woodbridgedvrt.org.

Visit the Rotunda Gallery at Metuchen Borough Hall, 500 Main St., featuring ArtCycle: School Crossing through Jan. 31, 2023.

The exhibit is in conjunction with the ArtCycle Outdoor Gallery and features art created from recycled road signs made by students of Edgar Middle School and Metuchen High School.

Join Spotswood Public Library for December children events at the library 548 Main St., Spotswood.

Dec. 27 – 6 p.m. – Hot Cocoa Social for Tweens & Teens.

Dec. 29 – 3 p.m. – Countdown to New Years.

For more information visit www.spotslibrary.org.

Art meets environment in a unique, outdoor gallery that is set to open along the Middlesex Greenway in Metuchen. The Metuchen Arts Council received a grant from Middlesex County to create a walkable outdoor gallery with an environmental theme. This gallery is the second installment of one of the Arts Council’s existing arts programs called ArtCycle, where artists are encouraged to make art with recycled material.

For more information about the ArtCycle Greenway Gallery project go to: www.metuchenartscouncil.com.

The Edison Public Library is presenting “Connected,” an art exhibit featuring works from Kushi Hebbar, a sophomore at John P. Stevens High School. Her artwork will be on display at the Main Library and North Edison Branch through Dec. 31.

The South River Food Bank is seeing an increased need for assistance for items such as peanut butter, jelly, pasta, canned tuna, meals in a can (soup, stew, chili), pork and beans, canned vegetables, cereal, pasta sauce, baking mixes, canned meats, meal mixes (hamburger helper etc.), nuts, rice-a-roni, trail mixes, oatmeal, cereal, granola bars, sugar, powdered milk, and any packaged, non-perishable food items.

Donations can be dropped off at the South River Food Bank, 98 Jackson St., South River during the following times:

Saturday: 1-3 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30-10 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to noon.

For safety reasons, the food bank is unable to accept donations left outside of the building at any other time. For additional information, the South River Food Bank can be reached at 732-238-3020.

The Barron Arts Center’s Holiday Model Train Show runs through Dec. 30 at the arts center 582 Rahway Ave., Woodbridge. The show is free to the public and is in its 32nd year.

No reservations needed Monday through Friday through Dec. 23. Reservations required on all weekends and the week after Christmas from Dec. 27-30.

For more information call 732-634-0413.

The Menlo Park Mall, 55 Parsonage Road, Edison, will be converted into a winter wonderland, with a state-of-the-art Christmas village for shoppers to experience at Christmas House Menlo Park that will run through early January 2023.

A ten-room portion of the shopping center will be transformed by Hollywood and Broadway set designers, utilizing the latest lighting and digital technology to depict festive and contemporary holiday scenes.

For more information visit https://christmashousemenlopark.com/.

The Old Bridge Township Fire District No. 3 plans to bring Santa through neighborhoods on the fire truck. Listen out for sirens between 3-6 p.m. throughout the holiday season. For more information visit the fire district’s Facebook age or visit sobfd.com.

The Edison Public Library is holding Holiday Pajama Storytime with crafts and snacks every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Dec. 20 in center court by the Santa Set at Menlo Park Mall, 55 Parsonage Road, Edison.

Join Temple Emanu-El for a Chanukah Shabbat Dinner & Service at 6 p.m. Dec. 23 at 1775 Oak Tree Road, Edison.

A festive Chanukah Shabbat Service will follow at 7 p.m. For reservations visit https://www.edisontemple.org/form/chanukah-dinner-2022.

Gourgaud Gallery at Cranbury Town Hall will feature its Open Call Exhibit in December called Beauty of the Earth. The exhibit is the Gallery’s 13th annual event.

The exhibit will run through Dec. 28.

Admission to the gallery is free.

The show will feature several different mediums (paintings, drawings, photography), in a variety of styles and sizes, created by many different artists. Light refreshments will be served on reception day.

The Gallery in Cranbury Town Hall, 23-A N Main St., is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, The Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that supports arts in the community. Checks made out to the artist, or cash are accepted as payment. For more information visit https://www.cranburytownship.org/about/pages/gourgaud-gallery and visit https://www.cranburyartscouncil.org.

St. Anthony of Padua Church is hosting a Christmas Friendship Dinner from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Father Milos Parish Hall, 436 Port Reading Ave.

All are welcome for the free dinner. Call the parish by Dec. 18 so that they can properly plan meals.

The East Brunswick Community Arts Center – Playhouse 22 – to hold a Winter Acting Camp from Dec. 26-30 at the playhouse, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Partnering with NextGen Acting, the acting camp is for students 7-17 during winter break.

For more information visit www.playhouse22.org.

Join Temple Emanu-El for Plays-In-The-Park’s Production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at the NJ State Theatre, 15 Livingston St., New Brunswick.

To register go to http://www.edisontemple.org/form/JosephStateTheater.

For the holiday season, warm coats are being collected in partnership with Coming Home Middlesex. Donations will be collected during the performances and be given to Coming Home of Middlesex County Inc., Elijah’s Promise and the Raritan Bay Area YMCA.

Jessica Uveges LoNigro Winter Community Blood Drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in the main auditorium, 333 Route 18, Old Bridge.

Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaica will welcome in the New Year with a Pre-New Year’s Ball celebrating 24 years of the Founding of the Jamaica Organization of New Jersey, (JON-J) on Dec. 30 at The Pines Manor, 2085 Route 27, Edison. The celebration begins at 7:30 p.m.

The community is encouraged to come out and celebrate with the organization as they mark New Year occasion, and at the same time support our initiatives.

Tickets for the event are available at Eventbrite, or zelle to JONJ.MIDDLESEX@GMAIL.COM. For more information about this event, call 732-470-0604.

Wind down 2022 and Kick in 2023 with Metuchen Downtown Alliance’s New Year’s Party with Karaoke and a Ball Drop on Dec. 30 on the Metuchen Town Plaza, 1 Pearl St.

For more information visit www.downtownmetuchen.org.

Group sessions for Systematic Training for Effective Parenting (STEP) are planned for January 2023 for the parents of children ages 3-12 on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. at a member’s home. There are 8 sessions meeting once per week.

The program is sponsored by the National Council of Jewish Women, Metro Jersey Section. For more information or to RSVP: ncjwmetrojersey@gmail.com.

The South River Board of Education invites all residents to attend one of their upcoming information sessions regarding January’s referendum vote. Information sessions are scheduled for the following dates, times, and locations.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Time: 1-2 p.m.

Location: South River Public Library

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Elementary School Media Center

The referendum vote is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Join the Edison Human Relations Commission for a Taste of the Holidays from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 28, 2023 at the Clara Barton First Aid Squad, 1079 Amboy Ave., Edison. For more information call Maria Orchid at 732-766-8489.

The Kingston Historical Society is planning events, including a community walk on May 21, 2023 and a panel discussion later this spring. Details of future events and a video of the February talk are available on the organization’s website, www.khsnj.org/.

Ongoing

Both the Kendall Park First Aid and Rescue Squad and the Monmouth Junction First Aid Squad in South Brunswick are seeking new volunteer members.

Anyone age 18 or older who wants to save lives should apply.

Free training will be provided.

Anyone interested should call 888-842-6060.

St. Paul Community Church in Milltown is collecting food for members of the community in need.

Donations can be brought to the church at 62 S. Main St., Milltown.

Call Kim at 732-828-0020 with any questions.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

To assist unemployed and underemployed county residents with their job search, Middlesex County’s One-Stop Career Centers within the Office of Career Opportunity are offering virtual career-related services.

In addition to accessing the One-Stop Career Centers for assistance with job searches, resume reviewing, career counseling, and career services for low-income residents, job seekers and underemployed residents are encouraged to sign up for SkillUp, a free online training portal with more than 5,500 courses focusing on business, project management, accounting, human resources, information technology, and customer service. To sign up, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/SkillUp.aspx

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development also recently launched Job Source, offering a variety of tools designed to help fuel a successful job search experience. Users can create a free account and get tips and templates for job search, resume writing, cover letters and many other free services.

State-run One-Stop Career Centers are currently only operating remotely, with career-related services available virtually and by telephone. A return date for appointment-only services at the state-run centers has not been determined.

For more information, contact the Office of Career Opportunity at 732-745-3970 or if interested in job training contact Middlesex County One-Stop Career Centers at 732-745-3955 (New Brunswick) and 732-293-0642 (Perth Amboy) to schedule an appointment.

More information can be found at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/Office_Workforce.aspx

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@j fsmiddlesex.org