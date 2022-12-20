Man dies in house fire in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK – Police are investigating a fire at a Lear Court residence that has left one person dead, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police Department.

Authorities responded to the residence following a report of a structure fire at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 20, according to a press release through the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Upon their arrival, first responders located an unresponsive man inside the residence. The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death remains undetermined pending the completion of an autopsy by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. No firefighters or police officers were injured, according to the press release.

While the investigation is ongoing, a preliminary investigation indicates that the fire is not suspicious in nature, according to the press release.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Donald Carruth of the East Brunswick Police Department at 908-421 3707 or Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4194.