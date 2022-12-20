HomeEB SentinelMan dies in house fire in East Brunswick

Man dies in house fire in East Brunswick

KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
By KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
Fire truck equipment

EAST BRUNSWICK – Police are investigating a fire at a Lear Court residence that has left one person dead, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police Department.

Authorities responded to the residence following a report of a structure fire at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 20, according to a press release through the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Upon their arrival, first responders located an unresponsive man inside the residence. The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death remains undetermined pending the completion of an autopsy by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. No firefighters or police officers were injured, according to the press release.

While the investigation is ongoing, a preliminary investigation indicates that the fire is not suspicious in nature, according to the press release.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Donald Carruth of the East Brunswick Police Department at 908-421 3707 or Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4194.

Previous articleStudents learn how to ‘follow the money’ during IRS Citizens Academy at Rider University
Next articleRider University graduate finds a career as an IRS special agent
KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

191FansLike
163FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2022 - Newspaper Media Group