EBTV station manager to retire after 42 years of service

EAST BRUNSWICK – David Ambrosy announced his retirement after four decades of production and programming for East Brunswick TV.

In 1980, Ambrosy was initially hired to work for East Brunswick’s Library Maintenance Department. However, a career shift in 1982 led him to the township’s production studio.

“I went into that back door that leads you into the studio, and I saw the lights and the cameras going and I was just hooked right then,” Ambrosy said.

As a production assistant, he developed his editing style and cinematic skillset. Ambrosy would also serve as a video producer and supervisor of EBTV before his promotion to station manager in 2013.

In his tenure, he produced award-winning content that captured the timeline of East Brunswick’s history, culture, and people.

Ambrosy received awards that included the Jersey Access Group Video Award, New Jersey’s Cable Award, and the National Hometown Video Festival Award. Furthermore, his contributions can still be seen in popular programs such as “This Week in East Brunswick,” “Spotlight on Education,” and “For Art’s Sake.”

To commemorate his service, the Township Council officially recognized Ambrosy during a Dec. 19 meeting. Council Vice President Kevin McEvoy presented Ambrosy with a retirement resolution. The resolution stated that Ambrosy and his family had contributed 128 years of service to the township.

“Dave comes from a family that has a proud history of contributing to the township of East Brunswick. His mother, Barbara, invested 37 years working at the East Brunswick Public Library, his wife, Kathleen, invested 43 years teaching for the East Brunswick Public Schools, and his daughter, Megan, has worked for six years at the Camp Daisy Program. With 42 years of service to the township of East Brunswick, Dave’s family has invested, cumulatively, 128 years of service to the township,” according to the resolution.

In addition, Ambrosy received an honorary plaque on behalf of State Sen. Patrick Diegnan (D-18), Assemblyman Sterly Stanely (D-18), and Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak (D-18).

Ambrosy addressed the council and described his position at EBTV as a “dream job” and credited his success to fellow co-workers. He stated that he pulled inspiration from other national programs to incorporate into local EBTV.

“We all worked real hard trying to figure out local TV and how things work and how to plug things together. I got to say, we watched a lot of ‘This Old House’ and Julia Childs and figured out camera angles to make the best local TV we could,” he said.

Ambrosy said that EBTV will now be managed by Anthony Pagliuco, who’s worked as a the station’s producer since 2011.

“I couldn’t leave the studio without knowing that it’s going to go in great hands. Everybody knows Anthony and what a great job he does. I’m proud that he’s going to be taking over,” he said.

Ambrosy’s retirement will be effective on Jan. 1, 2023.