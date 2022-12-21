Federal REAL ID Act compliance deadline extended to 2025

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising air travelers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has re-extended its enforcement deadline for the federal REAL ID Act from May 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025.

Travelers now have an additional two years to upgrade their driver’s license and other

forms of identification in order to be compliant with the REAL ID Act, according to a press release.

Hanlon is also reminding residents a U.S. passport is a REAL ID compliant form of identification and that the Monmouth County clerk has two passport offices to assist with the passport application process.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the REAL ID Act extension

was necessary, in part, to address the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

on the ability to obtain a compliant driver’s license or identification card, specifically

from state driver licensing agencies.

“Delays from the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented travelers from upgrading their

identification to the new REAL ID standard,” Hanlon said.

On and after May 7, 2025, any traveler over the age of 18 will be required to produce

a REAL ID compliant identification in order to board a plane, enter a federal building

or enter a military base.

“Residents are reminded that U.S. passports are a REAL ID compliant form of

identification and that the Monmouth County clerk has two convenient passport

offices in Freehold Borough and Neptune that are open and ready to serve the public,”

said Hanlon.

Passport applications are accepted at the Monmouth County clerk’s two passport

offices:

• Freehold Borough – Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, 33 Mechanic St.,

located in the Market Yard parking lot (south of Main Street). The hours are

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For parties of four or more,

call 732-431-7324 to schedule an appointment.

• Neptune – Monmouth County Connection, 3544 Route 66 (near Home

Depot). The hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. For parties of four or more, call 732-303-2828

to schedule an appointment.

For more information about passport services, visit MonmouthCountyClerk.com.

For more information about REAL ID and New Jersey driver licenses, visit https://www.state.nj.us/mvc/realid/