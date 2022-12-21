Independent News Briefs, Dec. 21

Middletown Mayor Tony Perry and his fellow members of the Township Committee have authorized an agreement with the Monmouth County Board of Health, through the Monmouth County Health Department, for the provision of state-mandated local public health services.

Middletown officials terminated the municipality’s shared services agreement with the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission No. 1 in May. Through this new agreement with Monmouth County, Middletown will enhance its services while saving nearly $100,000 annually, according to a press release from the township.

“From a financial standpoint, it is in the best interest of our taxpayers to have access to additional healthcare services offered through Monmouth County,” said Perry. “Middletown will continue to provide all of the same services through our local health department, but we will also be able to increase and improve both programming and outreach throughout the county under this new partnership.”

“We are excited to partner with Middletown and expand access to healthcare services in the Bayshore region,” said Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone. “Agreements like this help streamline and centralize resources and save the taxpayers money. I want to thank the county health department and county administration for their incredible work on this agreement.”