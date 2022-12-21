Manalapan Medical Reserve Corps training to begin in January

MANALAPAN — The Manalapan Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has announced that a 13-week CERT training program will begin on Jan 10.

The free training will cover basic personal and community emergency preparedness topics including emergency first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, fire safety and suppression, disaster psychology, basic search and rescue techniques, and working within an organizational framework, according to a press release.

Participants who complete the training program will be invited to join the MRC-CERT team. High school students are welcome to participate. Program graduates will receive a personal response ‘go bag.’

Training classes will begin on Jan. 10 and continue one night per week, on alternating evenings, Monday to Thursday from 7-9 p.m., through the middle of April. A Manalapan location will be announced to participants.

For more information about MRC-CERT or to register for the Jan. 10 training program, email mrc-cert@mtnj.org with contact information and expression of interest.

Manalapan officials established the MRC in 2002. CERT was established in 2003 in support of the township’s emergency management and response agencies, according to the press release.

The Manalapan MRC-CERT program provides an opportunity for residents to support their community during times of emergency and to assist in educating the public about emergency preparedness.

Community members with or without medical experience and credentials are welcome. The MRC-CERT provides training and equipment, and schedules exercises and drills to practice skills.

Currently, there are more than 300 volunteer MRC-CERT team members. Trained members may be contacted to assist local officials during an emergency and to support municipal sponsored events including Manalapan Day and National Night Out.