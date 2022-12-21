Princeton Fitness & Wellness at Plainsboro fitness center will close Dec. 31

After a decade run, the Princeton Fitness & Wellness Center at Plainsboro is closing its doors Dec. 31, according to Penn Medicine Princeton Health officials.

The move is the result of a recently completed strategic plan, which concluded that additional space is needed on the Princeton Medical Center’s campus at 7 Plainsboro Road in Plainsboro Township to meet increased demands for medical care and services, officials said.

“After a thoughtful and thorough strategic planning process, Penn Medicine Princeton Health determined that it must repurpose space currently used by the fitness center to better serve patients and the broader community,” officials wrote in a Nov. 28 letter to fitness center members.

Penn Medicine Princeton Health is considering options to relocate hospital-based services, such as cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, to the space occupied by the fitness center. Plans are also being developed for an ambulatory care center, officials said.

Members may transfer to the Princeton Fitness & Wellness Center located at 1225 Route 206/State Road in Montgomery Township; the RWJ Hamilton Fitness Center at 3100 Quakerbridge Road in Hamilton Township or the CentraState Fitness and Wellness Center at 901 W. Main St. in Freehold, officials said.

Acknowledging the disruption resulting from the decision to close the Plainsboro Township fitness center, officials have offered one month’s free membership to anyone who chooses to transfer their home club. Memberships that are not transferred will automatically expire Dec. 31, officials said.