Sylvia R. Reissman, 96, passed away on December 1, 2022, at Princeton Medical Center, Plainsboro NJ. Born November 23,1926 in the Bronx to Julius and Rae (Kaplan) Mikul, she graduated from the High School of Industrial Arts in NYC in 1943. From 1943-1947 she studied at the Art Students League of New York. After graduation she found work as a graphic artist and continued to make art throughout her life.

She is predeceased by her husband, Seymour “Whitey” Reissman whom she married in February 1950. In 1959 they moved to Kendall Park, where Sylvia remained for the rest of her life.

She is survived by her daughters Elyse Reissman (Chris Breetveld), Deborah Reissman (Mason Malone), grandson Kyle Malone, nephews Larry Goldberg (Heather), Bruce Goldberg (Karen), Evan Benjamin (Mallory) and Steven Benjamin (Terri) along with their children. Internment was held at Cedar Park and Beth-El Cemeteries in Paramus NJ.

Donations in her memory can be made to the South Brunswick Public Library.