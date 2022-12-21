Tri-Town News On Campus, Dec. 21

Amanda Sabia of Jackson has been named to the Central Penn College, Summerdale, Pa., dean’s list for the summer 2022 term. Amanda is majoring in physical therapist assistant.

“The Threepenny Opera” came to the stage at Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa., from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6. Senior Joseph Grisanzio of Howell peformed the role of Macheath. “The Threepenny Opera” was staged in Muhlenberg’s Empie Theatre and was funded in part by the Kurt Weill Foundation for Music.

On Nov. 4, Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn., School of Music Professor Dr. Jeffery Ames debuted his masterwork composition, “Requiem for Colour,” at Belmont’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. Music composition major Joseph Colaneri of Jackson performed in Belmont’s Oratorio in front of more than 1,200 people. Culminated from an idea conceived more than a decade ago, Ames’ labor of love pays musical homage to the sufferers and saviors, the casualties and champions of Black American peoples in a requiem or mass for the dead.

Jackson resident Michelle Sorochka has been applying the tools of science, education and conservation to become a leader in the conservation community. Sorochka has concluded a master’s course of study with a Master of Arts in biology from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, through Project Dragonfly. Since joining the Advanced Inquiry Program master’s in 2020, Sorochka has taken courses on the web from Miami University, while also participating in field studies at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo. Sorochka works as an animal educator at Six Flags Great Adventure and Safari in Jackson.