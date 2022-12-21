Trenton men charged with robbery, aggravated assault and theft at Lawrence QuickChek

Two Trenton men are facing charges of robbery, aggravated assault and theft in connection to an alleged assault of another man inside a Quick Chek convenience store, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

The two men, ages 21 and 23, allegedly assaulted the 25-year-old victim inside the convenience store at 303 Brunswick Circle Extension Nov. 9, police said. They also allegedly stole the victim’s phone and cash and fled the store.

The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the fight, which allegedly stemmed from a verbal argument between the victim and the suspects in Trenton several days earlier, police said.

The 21-year-old suspect was apprehended Dec. 8 and the 23-year-old suspect was apprehended Dec. 19, police said. Both men were charged with robbery, aggravated assault and theft. They were taken to the Mercer County Correction Center to await a detention hearing.

The Lawrence Township Police Department was assisted by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Trenton Police Department.